Banana Plug: UC Santa Cruz student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app

EMBED </>More Videos

The app is called "Banana Plug," which was disguised as a game and offered contraband for sale -- including cocaine, "molly," and "shrooms."

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --
A UC Santa Cruz student is facing federal charges for allegedly creating an app designed to sell illegal drugs.

The app was disguised as a game.

Police released a mugshot Wednesday of 18-year-old suspect Colin Howard.

The app is called "Banana Plug," a play on UC Santa Cruz's mascot, the Banana Slug.

It was being advertised on flyers all over campus.

Howard is from Sunnyvale. A Homeland Security agent alleges Howard developed the app, which offered contraband for sale - including cocaine, "molly," and "shrooms."


It was available on the Apple App Store.

An affidavit also says customers were invited to make special requests.

An undercover sting with multiple drug buys ended with Howard being arrested last Friday.

He's charged with four counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

He was released from custody after his court appearance Tuesday. If convicted, Howard could face decades in prison and millions in fines.

See the full release with more information from the Department of Justice here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
illegal drugsappsappdrugsu.s. & worldcollege studentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 taken to hospital following crash involving Wake County deputy
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank account through ATM skimmer fraud
Inmate accused of rape at Raleigh Burger King will not be charged, DA says
Autopsy reveals how lion escaped pen, mauled intern
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Man found guilty in Wake County double murder case
Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
Show More
State leaders announce education plan to push for more college degrees
Moore County man accused of starving horses
It's going to be a wintry, wet Wednesday
Political consulting firm says 9th Dist. fraud didn't impact results
Want to work for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers?
More News