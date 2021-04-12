school shooting

Tennessee school shooting: Student fired at officers at Tennessee school, was killed

'This wasn't a school shooting .. this was an officer-involved shooting inside a school.'
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, officer injured in Tennesse school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Authorities say a student at a Tennessee high school fired at officers and was killed by police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference Monday that police responded to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

He says the officers encountered him in a bathroom and ordered him out but he wouldn't comply. Rausch says that's when he reportedly opened fire, and police fired back. Police added there were no other known victims.

"This wasn't a school shooting .. this was an officer-involved shooting inside a school," said Rausch.

The student died at the school and an officer was wounded and was taken into surgery.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, responded and are investigating.

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted after the incident was reported that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas said. He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about "this tragic situation" and that additional information would be provided later.




Police urged people to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeschool shootingshootingpolice officer shotu.s. & worldpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Teen sentenced to life in prison for May 2019 school shooting
Man who built crosses for gun violence victims dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh woman Christina Matos was stabbed to death, records show
LATEST: Thousands of vaccines available in Fayetteville
Auction gets underway to sell everything inside Northgate Mall
American Jobs Plan: Administration lays out proposals specific to NC
Cape Fear Valley officials worry about number of available vaccine appts
Wegmans' secret recipe: it's a great place to work
House-trained deer forms special bond with Delaware family
Show More
Manufacturer expanding to bring 63 new jobs to Johnston County
Durham nonprofit pivots to provide free healthy food during pandemic
Hot real estate market means buyers are frequently being outbid
George Floyd's brother sheds tears on the stand
After 2 young adults drown, park officials urge water safety
More TOP STORIES News