Triangle resident's student loan debt hangs in balance as SCOTUS decision is prolonged

"Will I ever be able to pay this back"

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jylonda Hill wonders if going to school and earning three college degrees was the right thing to do. She's working to pay off her six-figure student loan debt so she can one day own a home.

"It's almost like will I ever be able to pay this back," said Hill. "Is this something I'll always have to hinder me from doing whatever I want to do to enhance my life?"

Hill is a registered dietician who is keeping close watch as the Supreme Court of the United States is expected to make a decision on student loan forgiveness. The burden of student loan debt is felt on college campuses and years after graduation.

President Biden's proposal would provide up to $20,000 in debt relief for more than $40 million Americans with federal student loans.

The president tweeted that the burden of student loan debt is especially high for Black and Hispanic borrowers who on average have less family wealth to rely on to pay for college. His tweet added that this relief helps to narrow the racial wealth gap and advance equity.

Student loan debt is keeping many people from buying homes. It's something Donna Bass, a real estate broker with the Company Realtor Group is seeing. She works with people hoping to become first-time homebuyers.

"Buying a home is one of the greatest things you'll ever do in your life. Having a baby, getting married, and buying a home," said Donna Bass. "Never give up. I'd definitely say work on paying down debt. I'd say even if you think you can't afford to buy a home, buy something. Everything is increasing two-fold," she said.

Bass recommends working toward reducing your debt-to-income ratio. It's the only way people will be able to secure their financial future and build wealth.

"I really want to be able to give my mom a home that she can just come in and don't have to worry about paying any bills and live comfortably," said Hill.