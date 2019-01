A male student is in the hospital after he was shot while getting off a school bus Monday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District said.The incident happened after 3 p.m. near Tuckaseegee Road."I was just walking home, then all I know is six gunshots," student Robert Tucker told WSOC The student who was shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim has not been identified, and investigators do not have a suspect in custody.