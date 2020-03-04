Students across North Carolina participate in statewide tornado drill

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe weather can change lives, whether you're at home, school or work.
Schools across North Carolina prepare by practicing tornado drills.
At J.Y. Joyner Elementary School, students crouched down against the wall and covered their heads.
It's always helpful for us to equip our students for emergency situations. We can never tell with weather where we're going to be," said assistant principal Shari Burton.
