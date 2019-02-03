Student athletes evacuate charter bus before it bursts into flames in Wilson County, post says

(Shutterstock file photo)

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A team of student athletes from Virginia evacuated a charter bus before it went up in flames, according to a Facebook post from Wilson County.

The post said that 41 college athletes were on board. The athletes, who were from Hampton University, were riding back Saturday night following a track meet at the University of South Carolina.


The post said the driver of the bus helped evacuate the bus before it burst into flames.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Thanks to a quick evacuation, there were no injuries.

A new bus was reported to have been sent from Virginia to get the students back home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
busbus accidentWilson County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Virginia's Gov. Northam says that wasn't him in racist photo
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Super Bowl LIII: NFL announces plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Hurricanes lose to Flames 4-3
Feeling like spring: Temps to reach 70s this week
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
1 deputy killed, another wounded in 12-hour Ohio standoff
Show More
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
Duraleigh Road, Delta Lake Drive reopen after crash
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
Sir Walter Wally predicts more winter
More News