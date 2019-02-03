A team of student athletes from Virginia evacuated a charter bus before it went up in flames, according to a Facebook post from Wilson County.The post said that 41 college athletes were on board. The athletes, who were from Hampton University, were riding back Saturday night following a track meet at the University of South Carolina.The post said the driver of the bus helped evacuate the bus before it burst into flames.Thanks to a quick evacuation, there were no injuries.A new bus was reported to have been sent from Virginia to get the students back home.