WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A team of student athletes from Virginia evacuated a charter bus before it went up in flames, according to a Facebook post from Wilson County.
The post said that 41 college athletes were on board. The athletes, who were from Hampton University, were riding back Saturday night following a track meet at the University of South Carolina.
The post said the driver of the bus helped evacuate the bus before it burst into flames.
Thanks to a quick evacuation, there were no injuries.
A new bus was reported to have been sent from Virginia to get the students back home.