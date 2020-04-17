Unsafe levels of lead dust found at Raleigh daycare, private school, Wake County says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Schools is notifying parents about how some children could have been exposed to lead poisoning at a daycare and a school in downtown Raleigh.

Wake County mailed notices to about 70 families whose children may have been exposed to unsafe levels of lead dust at Beginnings and Beyond Child Development Center and Sacred Heart Cathedral School.

The dust findings do not require the facilities to shutdown, but both locations have already closed voluntarily due to COVID-19. Wake County has given guidance for cleaning up the dust. Inspectors collected samples with wet wipes and sent them to the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health for analysis.

"While COVID-19 is on the top of everyone's minds, Wake County is continuing the everyday inspections that protect residents from other threats to their health," said Andre Pierce, director of Environmental Health and Safety. "Restaurants are still serving take-out, essential workers are still entrusting their children to daycares, and our inspectors are still behind the scenes working to keep facilities up to safe and accepted standards."

The notices mailed to parents said that a simple blood test can determine if a child has been exposed to lead. Therefore the county recommends parents schedule an appointment with a primary care physician or the Wake County Human Service's children's clinic.

Note: The video in this article is from a July 2019 story about the push for increased lead testing at North Carolina daycares.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyraleighsafetyeducationlead
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper asks for more equipment, testing measures
Seashells piling up on NC beaches because of coronavirus
Raeford Farms chicken sales continue in eastern NC
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Can you test positive for COVID-19 more than once? Duke expert weighs in
Business owner eager to reopen after COVID-19 spoils grand opening
Hospital partners with pilots to get quicker COVID-19 test results
Show More
Answers to your questions about the small business PPP fund
UNC Med. Center Lab looking to up COVID-19 testing
'Totally terrifying:' Man describes month-long battle with COVID-19
Chapel Hill-Carrboro school superintendent to resign at end of June
Stimulus check deposited into account of dead woman
More TOP STORIES News