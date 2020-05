He struggled with substance abuse. Now he's using his experiences to help others

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Surrounded by substance abuse and mental health issues his entire life, Tony Walton is bringing a unique perspective to the Raleigh recovery clinic where he works "The fact that I'm standing before you today in this condition that I'm in... is nothing short of a miracle," he says.Walton is a self-described member of the recovery community, turned substance abuse counselor.He supports individuals who are in a similar position that he was once in."Substance use disorder is a response to a mental health issue that's going on," he says.A true advocate for his clients, Walton hopes that he can help others by sharing his story.His need to help others has pushed him to obtain an associate's degree from WakeTech in substance abuse/addiction counseling and a BS in Psychology from NC Central University.Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association's National Helpline1-800-662-HELP (4357)https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helplineAlcohol Hotline(800) 331-2900Al-Anon for Families of Alcoholics(800) 344-2666National Help Line for Substance Abuse(800) 262-2463If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).