He struggled with substance abuse. Now he's using his experiences to help others

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Surrounded by substance abuse and mental health issues his entire life, Tony Walton is bringing a unique perspective to the Raleigh recovery clinic where he works.
"The fact that I'm standing before you today in this condition that I'm in... is nothing short of a miracle," he says.
Walton is a self-described member of the recovery community, turned substance abuse counselor.
He supports individuals who are in a similar position that he was once in.
"Substance use disorder is a response to a mental health issue that's going on," he says.
A true advocate for his clients, Walton hopes that he can help others by sharing his story.
His need to help others has pushed him to obtain an associate's degree from WakeTech in substance abuse/addiction counseling and a BS in Psychology from NC Central University.
Hear more about his story and how he was able to get to a place of recovery in the video player above.
RESOURCES
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association's National Helpline
1-800-662-HELP (4357)
https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline
Alcohol Hotline
(800) 331-2900
Al-Anon for Families of Alcoholics
(800) 344-2666
National Help Line for Substance Abuse
(800) 262-2463
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
You have told us that mental health is one of your top concerns so we are devoting resources to bringing you a new series covering some of the many aspects of mental health. From stories about our fellow community members whose lives have been impacted by addiction and depression, to the resources, programs, and facilities that are available to help you and your loved ones.
We welcome your feedback and tips for stories that you would like to see. You can send those to us here.
