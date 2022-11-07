NC rain chances increase later in the week due to tropical system activity

Subtropical Storm Nicole could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed northeast of The Bahamas and the system could bring heavy rains to parts of North Carolina later in the week.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Nicole could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Based on the latest data, clouds will move into central NC Thursday. Rain moves into the region Thursday night and early Friday morning, leaving the area by Saturday morning. Rain totals of 1-2" could be seen across the Triangle.