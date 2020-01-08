Subway robbery leads to police chase and crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase ended with the suspects running off the road and crashing into some trees.

It all happened in Durham on Wednesday morning.

Durham Police Department said it started with an armed robbery at the Subway on TW Alexander Drive. Two men pistol-whipped the Subway manager during the robbery.

They then sped away from the scene of the crime.

Officers located the getaway car and tried to pull it over, but the drivers refused to stop.

The chase went from TW Alexander Drive onto Cornwallis Road. On Cornwallis Road at Tricenter Boulevard the suspects lost control of their vehicle, running off the road and into a grove of bushes and trees.

The suspects were treated on the scene for minor injuries and then taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhampolice chasesubway restaurantarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash in Johnston County leaves student athlete paralyzed
Iranian leader calls missile attacks 'slap' against America
Bicyclist killed in Raleigh crash, police say
17-year-old killed, 2 injured in Fayetteville shooting
Free File Program makes online tax filing easier
Chick-fil-A fans brave cold for year's worth of free food
Hillsborough man wins lottery again
Show More
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
Hibernian Pub holding fundraiser for firefighters battling Australia wildfires
2 dead in Harnett County domestic incident
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels
More TOP STORIES News