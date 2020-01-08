Subway robbery leads to police chase and crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase ended with the suspects running off the road and crashing into some trees.It all happened in Durham on Wednesday morning.Durham Police Department said it started with an armed robbery at the Subway on TW Alexander Drive. Two men pistol-whipped the Subway manager during the robbery.They then sped away from the scene of the crime.Officers located the getaway car and tried to pull it over, but the drivers refused to stop.The chase went from TW Alexander Drive onto Cornwallis Road. On Cornwallis Road at Tricenter Boulevard the suspects lost control of their vehicle, running off the road and into a grove of bushes and trees.The suspects were treated on the scene for minor injuries and then taken into custody.