Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio killing 3

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Three people are dead following a crash involving a small plane on the north side of San Antonio around 6:30 on Sunday night.

The small aircraft was attempting to divert to San Antonio International Airport due to engine issues, but came down blocks away from the airport's outer perimeter.

WOAI-TV reports the craft originated in Sugar Land and was headed for Boerne, Texas, nearly 30 miles away from the crash site and 230 miles from Sugar Land.

The station reported the crash site was located in a residential and commercial area.

"I saw the plane come over and it just took a nose-dive and crashed," witness Sheila Clecker told WOAI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antonioaviationcrashplane crashairplane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Free adoptions offered in Vance Co. thanks to anonymous donor
Cyber Monday: What to know before getting your deals
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
School fires substitute teacher who told 5th-graders 'homosexuality is wrong'
NC mountains see early taste of winter
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
Applications open for money to help pay heating costs
Show More
NC State fires defensive coordinator, backs Dave Doeren
Former teacher of the year accused of sex crimes
Alanis Morissette announces Raleigh tour date
1 dead, 2 children injured after head-on collision in Johnston Co.
Buttigieg discusses poverty with Rev. Barber at NC church
More TOP STORIES News