'Out of the Darkness' walk held in Fuquay-Varina for suicide prevention

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Suicide prevention advocates gathered in Fuquay-Varina to remind the community there is hope and there are resources for those who need support.

More than 1,500 North Carolinians die by suicide every year impacting many families across the state.

The annual "Out of the Darkness" walk was held at Fleming Loop Park Sunday night.

The walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and funds raised will be used for research, education and prevention initiatives.

Advocates say the support is needed now more than ever, pointing to a lack of mental health resources in the state.

"They're not alone. And if that's all they need to do is just ask for help. Because so many times people feel alone, but you're truly not alone, you know, with the lack of mental health resources in North Carolina and everywhere. But the one thing is just if you think someone is suffering, just ask the question.

So many people are scared to mention the word suicide. And you've got to ask the question, because there's so many times that people have it in their head, but if they say it out loud, it becomes real. And then they will reach out for help," April Dupree said.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call the Mental Health Crisis Hotline by dialing or texting 988 where you can be connected to a mental health professional.