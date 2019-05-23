Summer temperatures bring rise in hot car deaths

By
As temperatures are expected to near triple digits later this week, health officials are warning parents to be aware of hot car deaths.

Since 1990, 34 children have died in North Carolina from heatstrokes suffered in vehicles. That is the sixth-highest of any state in the country.

Last year, a 7-month old boy in Raleigh died after being left in a car in his driveway for four hours.

RELATED: Baby girl dies after 5 hours in Florida daycare van: Sheriff

And on Wednesday, authorities in Florida said a 5-month old girl died after being left in a vehicle for five hours outside a Jacksonville daycare facility.

Temperatures inside a vehicle can increase 20 degrees in a span of ten minutes, creating dangerous conditions for young children.

While cracking a window or putting on the air conditioning may provide temporary relief, they are ineffective long-term solutions.

Officials urge parents to remain vigilant while in the vehicle and recommend putting a purse or phone in the back seat as an extra reminder to double-check before leaving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncsafetyhot cardeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Raleigh woman found dead in Nash County, 2 charged
Trooper shoots SUV parked on I-40 after driver pulled gun, SHP says
Sex act at Durham high school streamed against student's will
Durham police release surveillance pictures in connection to murder of security guard
Apex Historic Landmark destroyed in morning fire
Why you should check for a manufacture sticker when buying appliances
ACC hopes to end stigma behind mental illness
Show More
Innovative partnership is breaking the cycle of opioid overdoses in Wake County
Governor Cooper continues to push for Medicaid expansion
Harriet Tubman $20 bill redesign delayed until 2026
Vice President Mike Pence visits North Carolina
Raleigh pilot charged with triple murder pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News