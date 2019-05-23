Summer temperatures bring rise in hot car deaths

As temperatures are expected to near triple digits later this week, health officials are warning parents to be aware of hot car deaths.Since 1990, 34 children have died in North Carolina from heatstrokes suffered in vehicles. That is the sixth-highest of any state in the country.Last year, a 7-month old boy in Raleigh died after being left in a car in his driveway for four hours.And on Wednesday, authorities in Florida said a 5-month old girl died after being left in a vehicle for five hours outside a Jacksonville daycare facility.Temperatures inside a vehicle can increase 20 degrees in a span of ten minutes, creating dangerous conditions for young children.While cracking a window or putting on the air conditioning may provide temporary relief, they are ineffective long-term solutions.Officials urge parents to remain vigilant while in the vehicle and recommend putting a purse or phone in the back seat as an extra reminder to double-check before leaving.