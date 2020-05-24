Religion & Spirituality

A Sunday message for those whose church service was canceled due to the coronavirus (con versión en español)

Church services for the past several Sundays have been canceled for many people in the Triangle due to the spread of coronavirus.

Preston Stack, Campus Pastor of Elevation Church Raleigh is bringing you a virtual message.

Watch his message in the video above.

Pastor David Rengifo of Point Church Español has a message in Spanish.

Watch his message en español below.

EMBED More News Videos

Pastor David Rengifo of Point Church Español with a virtual message

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityncreligioncoronaviruschurch
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 22,725 COVID-19 NC cases after highest jump to date
Man found stabbed in Raleigh, police say
NC breweries reopen leaving some owners scratching their heads
Hair salons open with added safety measures
Holly Springs gym owner frustrated by Phase 2 snub
1 injured, another dead in Harnett County shooting
Lawsuit: NC laws expose many voters to virus risks
Show More
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
Battleship North Carolina to reopen on Tuesday
Forecast: A mainly dry holiday weekend
Big study casts more doubt on malaria drugs for coronavirus
Breweries, wineries, distilleries allowed to reopen under Phase 2
More TOP STORIES News