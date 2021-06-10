Sunflowers expected to return to Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park in July

Dorothea Dix Park will once again house a field of beautiful sunflowers. The tradition was put on hold last year to avoid crowds.
The sunflowers are expected to bloom in mid to late July.
When the flowers bloom, the public will be welcome to enjoy the park seven days a week from dawn to dusk.
The sunflower field is located near the intersection of Hunt Drive and Umstead Drive, near the soccer fields.
In years past, park leaders said the 5-acre sunflower field brought thousands of visitors to Dix Park.
What to Bring:
- There are only port-a-johns in the park and no drinkable water -- so plan accordingly.
- Closed-toe shoes are recommended because of the hills, grass and uneven surfaces in the park.
Allowed:
- Leashed pets are welcome but please pick up after them
- Camp chairs or blankets -- there will be picnic tables under trees
- Picnic food and nonalcoholic beverages
- Sunscreen, bug repellent and water
Not Allowed:
- Outside alcoholic beverages
- Smoking
- Picking the flowers or eating sunflower seeds
- Drones or other aerial devices are welcome on the Big Field only
For more details on the Sunflowers at Dix Park, check here.