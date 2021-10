Sunflowers expected to return to Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park in July

EMBED >More News Videos The sunflowers are getting close to blooming again at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park.

There are only port-a-johns in the park and no drinkable water -- so plan accordingly.

Closed-toe shoes are recommended because of the hills, grass and uneven surfaces in the park.

Leashed pets are welcome but please pick up after them

Camp chairs or blankets -- there will be picnic tables under trees

Picnic food and nonalcoholic beverages

Sunscreen, bug repellent and water

Outside alcoholic beverages

Smoking

Picking the flowers or eating sunflower seeds

Drones or other aerial devices are welcome on the Big Field only

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An annual summer hotspot in Raleigh will return after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dorothea Dix Park will once again house a field of beautiful sunflowers. The tradition was put on hold last year to avoid crowds.The sunflowers are expected to bloom in mid to late July.When the flowers bloom, the public will be welcome to enjoy the park seven days a week from dawn to dusk.The sunflower field is located near the intersection of Hunt Drive and Umstead Drive, near the soccer fields. In years past , park leaders said the 5-acre sunflower field brought thousands of visitors to Dix Park.For more details on the Sunflowers at Dix Park,