Meet the NFL's oldest groundskeeper ahead of his 55th Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. -- When you watch Sunday's Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, take a closer look at the grass beneath the players.For 92-year-old George Toma, this is his office and his canvass.Toma is the oldest groundskeeper in the NFL, but make no mistake, he takes his turf seriously."My theory I preach and teach: The cheapest insurance is a safe playing field," Toma said.A theory he's put into practice as he reaches his 55th Super Bowl."It's grown in Georgia," Toma said as he puts the sod down for the big game. "We put plastic down, then we cut the sod - Bermuda."His first Super Bowl was in 1967 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. His hard work was also on display in 1983 at the Rose Bowl.Pictures from his past show Toma under the tarp examining the field after heavy rains.His legendary field status earning him the title of "Sod God."He's also had the honor of meeting some halftime celebrities along the way, including Paul McCartney, among many others. But he said his favorite was Lady Gaga in 2017."Lady Gaga was one of the best I've seen," he said. "She came down and walked the fields, she talked to me."Nothing can slow Toma down, not even the pandemic. He's still keeping busy enjoying time in his garden and playing with the family dog Dixie while working his day job on the field.Ahead of the big game Sunday, he had this message."I know it's been a tough year and I really hope people will enjoy the game, but please be safe watching at home with your closest loved ones because we all want to come back and do it again next year, and then some," Toma said.