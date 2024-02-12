Super Bowl 2024: 49ers get OT field goal, one stop away from winning Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS -- Live updates from the Super Bowl in Las Vegas:

49ers get OT field goal, one stop away from winning Super Bowl

The Chiefs had chances to get the 49ers off the field in overtime, but a dropped interception and a defensive holding penalty on third down extended their drive.

The Niners, though, blew their own opportunity by having to settle for a field goal in the red zone.

San Francisco leads 22-19. Kansas City will get a shot to tie or win.

How do the new playoff overtime rules work?

Previously, overtime was sudden death if the first team to possess the ball scored a touchdown. That led to situations where the game ended before both teams had a chance to play offense. That's what happened with New England against Atlanta in Super Bowl 51.

Chiefs-49ers first Super Bowl to use new playoff OT rules

The first use of the NFL's new playoff overtime rule comes in the Super Bowl.

No longer can the team that gets the ball first win it immediately with a touchdown. Both teams must posses the ball.

Butker makes late field goal, forces OT

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker forced overtime with a 29-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to make the score 19-19.

It's familiar territory for Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers coach was part of the only other OT game in Super Bowl history when he was the Falcons' offensive coordinator seven years ago. That was the 28-3 blown lead to the Patriots.

Moody makes amends with go-ahead kick

Jake Moody became the first kicker to make two 50-plus field goals in a Super Bowl -- and this one might be enough to give the 49ers the Super Bowl.

His 53-yarder with 1:53 left gave San Francisco a 19-16 lead. Moody made up for a missed extra point.

But Patrick Mahomes will get the ball. He's shown what he can do in 13 seconds. Mahomes will have a lot more time now.

Chiefs stall in red zone, settle for tying field goal in 4th

Big stop for the 49ers.

They kept the Chiefs out of the end zone even though they had first-and-goal at the 4, forcing a tying field goal with 5:46 left.

Both teams have missed opportunities, so in that way, it's kind of evened out.

Now Brock Purdy can shed the quarterback-manager label or Patrick Mahomes will add to his extraordinary legacy.