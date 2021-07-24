Rubber duckies help raise money for youth programs

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A huge flock of ducks drew a crowd to a Wake County soccer park Saturday. Not live fowl, but rubber duckies!They resembled a shiny yellow cloud on the water, too many to count as they floated to a finish line during the Super Duper Duck Splash. Now in its third year and organized by the Rotary Club of Wakefield/Wake Forest, the toy ducks entertained kids and their parents during races that only lasted for a few seconds.Unlike some annual events, this one did not pause for the pandemic last year."Yeah, we were able to do it online and show it," said Wendy Briley of the Rotary Club. "We ran the splash, just like it would physically take place. We were all here, and everybody was able to watch it online."That was an option again, for those who couldn't attend the 2021 edition in person. For five bucks per duck, some people backing the toy birds could really cash in with serious money."Fifteen hundred for first place, one thousand for second and 500 for third," Briley said, adding that corporate sponsors only got bragging rights.And if you didn't have a duck in the Saturday races, no worries. You can still get involved but you'll need to plan ahead."We hope maybe they consider us for next year. We do support four local charities, so all this money is going to a good cause," said Briley.Proceeds benefit local youth programs. We saw dozens of happy spectators line the water-covered track, with no quack-ups!