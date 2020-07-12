Hobbies & Interests

All the coins: Super Mario Bros. game sells for $114,000

An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.

A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo's NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions' previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction's initial target of about $500,000. Other titles auctioned off included "Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!" a 1987 video game based on the former former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsnintendoauctionvideo gameu.s. & worldvintage
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC reports 'concerning' single-day high increase in COVID-19 cases
Group of activists march through North Hills area, block traffic
Toddler motorcycle fan gets big bike birthday parade
Hundreds march against racism in downtown Graham
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Show More
Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of COVID-19 cases
RPD chief helps hand out masks, hand sanitizer to community
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
Man dies after early Saturday morning shooting in Raleigh
Duke hires Kara Lawson as women's basketball coach
More TOP STORIES News