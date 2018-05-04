SCHOOLS

Superintendent accused of defecating on high school track

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has more on the superintendent accused of defacating on a high school track.

HOLMDEL, New Jersey --
A mystery man who left daily unwanted messes next to a New Jersey high school track was caught in the act -- and was allegedly revealed to be a school superintendent.

WABC-TV reports, Forty-two-year-old Thomas Tramaglini, of Matawan, was charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public Thursday after police and school district officials set up surveillance to find out who had been defecating near Holmdel High School's football field and track.

Turns out, Tramaglini is the superintendent of the Kenilworth School District, about 30 minutes away.


Kenilworth School District announced Tramaglini was granted a paid leave of absence, assuring faculty, staff, students and parents that the district will continue its responsibilities without interruption.

-----
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestschoolsnew jersey newsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOLS
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
How to prepare your kids to head back to school
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
ABC 11 Together Perspectives, July 22, 2018
Teacher requests backpacks in lieu of flowers at funeral
More schools
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News