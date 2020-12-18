Supreme Court rules challenge to Trump census plan is premature

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court has dismissed as premature a challenge to President Donald Trump's plan to exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot states seats in the House of Representatives.

But the court's decision Friday is not a final ruling on the matter and it's not clear whether Trump will receive final numbers from the Census Bureau before he leaves office next month.

The high court said it was too soon to rule on the legality of Trump's plan because it's not yet clear how many people he would seek to exclude and whether the division of House seats would be affected.

The three liberal justices dissented.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
supreme courtpresident donald trumpcensus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bunn installs cannon to scare off buzzards terrorizing residents
LATEST: More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 found in WCPSS
Leaders struggle to finalize stimulus deal
Christmas forecast: It'll be wet and some could see a snowflake
Raleigh police respond to report of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines on-camera
Azar: FDA expected to greenlight Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Nursing home patients' families anxious to get loved ones vaccinated
21 charged federally in drug ring involving UNC frats
Dr. Birx visits Raleigh, says she sees hope for normal summer
JetBlue announces 7 new destinations out of RDU in 2021
Raleigh man dies in single-car crash after hitting bridge rail
More TOP STORIES News