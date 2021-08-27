u.s. supreme court

Supreme Court strikes down eviction moratorium during pandemic; evictions can resume

By MARK SHERMAN
EMBED <>More Videos

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court said in an unsigned opinion Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The justices rejected the administration's arguments in support of the CDC's authority. The three liberal justices dissented.

It was the second high court loss for the administration this week at the hands of the court's conservative majority. On Tuesday, the court effectively allowed the reinstatement of a Trump-era policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The new administration had tried to end the Remain in Mexico program, as it is informally known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssupreme courtevictionjoe bidenu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. SUPREME COURT
Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated
Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week
Trans student wins bathroom battle after SCOTUS rejects school appeal
Supreme Court rules for Pa. cheerleader in Snapchat case
TOP STORIES
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US service members
People are 'angry': Effort to recall Raleigh mayor Baldwin gains steam
School to prison pipeline prominent in some North Carolina schools
Man dies after being shot at NE Raleigh apartment complex, police say
4 times more children infected with COVID-19 than this time last year
Shootings occur every five hours this summer in North Carolina: I-Team
Show More
Accident not your fault? Here's why your claim may still be denied
LATEST: Unvaccinated people 15.4x more likely to die from COVID-19
Tropical Storm Ida forms with Louisiana landfall favorable
Kids falling behind on childhood vaccinations, doctors say
Inclusive Raleigh music program offering $1 in-person lessons
More TOP STORIES News