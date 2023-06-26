Supreme Court won't let North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court on Monday left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school.

The justices declined without comment to hear an appeal from the Charter Day School in the eastern North Carolina town of Leland. A federal appeals court had ruled that the school's dress code violated students' constitutional rights.

A majority of the full U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals found in June 2022 that the dress code at Charter Day School in Leland violated female students' equal protection rights, siding with parents who had argued that their daughters were put at a disadvantage by the requirement.

Public schools have long been banned from enacting such mandates, but the court's majority concluded that public charter schools, since they receive public funds, are also "state actors" and are therefore subject to the Constitution's equal protection clause.

School founder Baker Mitchell had said the dress code was intended to promote "chivalry" by the male students and respect for the female students, according to court documents.

The dress code already has been changed to allow girls to wear pants, in line with the lower court ruling.