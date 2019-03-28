Supreme Court won't stop Trump administration's bump stock ban

The Supreme Court will not stop the Trump administration's ban on bump stocks from going into effect, it was announced on Thursday.
The ban on bump stocks was announced by the Justice Department in December 2018 and took effect on Tuesday. On Monday, the Supreme Court was considering an emergency request from Gun Owners of America, Gun Owners Foundation and the Virginia Citizens Defense League to stay the ban while cases challenging it were appealed.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
