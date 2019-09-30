Surf City fire: At least 7 homes burned in massive weekend fire

SURF CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A massive fire in Surf City destroyed at least seven homes, according to WWAY.

Surf City Police Department said firefighters responded to the fire on Atkinson Road off of South Shore Drive. Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson said an emergency call came in about the structure fire around 6 p.m. Sunday.



Emergency services said at least seven structures are fully involved in the fire.

Wilson said firefighters were eventually able to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported.

