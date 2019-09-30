Surf City fire: At least 7 homes burned in massive weekend fire

Surf City Police Department said firefighters responded to the fire on Atkinson Road off of South Shore Drive. Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson said an emergency call came in about the structure fire around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Surf City Fire continues to burn, multiple agencies on scene actively working to control the blaze. Avoid this area! pic.twitter.com/q84vzHjg6L— Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) September 29, 2019
Emergency services said at least seven structures are fully involved in the fire.
Wilson said firefighters were eventually able to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported.
Structure fire on Atkinson Rd. off of South Shore Dr. please stay away from this area. pic.twitter.com/9jGdcOWRR6— Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) September 29, 2019