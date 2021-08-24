Surf Club bar in Durham to raise minimum age of entry to 23, require proof of vaccination

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More businesses across central North Carolina are requiring proof of vaccination as the Delta variant spreads.
The Carolina Theater in Durham wants its guests to show a physical copy of their card.
Starting October 4, when a ticketholder visits the historic Carolina Theater in downtown Durham, they will also have to show their vaccine card.
Managers at the theater say it's necessary to protect everyone from potential spread of COVID-19.
"Trying to make this a safe environment, keep the theater open, as opposed to having to close again, this is the step that most of us in the industry are taking," said Randy McKay, president and CEO of Carolina Theater.
Starting Wednesday, Surf Club bar in Durham's warehouse district will require proof of vaccinations. The bar also upped the minimum age for entry from 21 to 23.
They will accept a hard copy or a screen shot of the vaccine card.
The same goes for the bar Kingfisher in Durham.
Durty Bull Brewing Company also announced Monday that it will require proof of vaccination for indoor seating.
"We will accept original vaccine cards, photos of vaccine cards, or a digital or hard copy of vaccine information from the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Management System," the brewery said in a Facebook post.
"That's fine with me. I think it makes sense," said Brendan Blackwood from Durham.
"Everywhere I've been says a picture suffices, so I just pulled out a picture of it. It's been fine," said Catie King, from Durham.
"The short answer is, I don't like it," said Christine Harris.
Harris was visiting the Triangle from Atlanta on Tuesday. Although she herself is vaccinated, she feels forcing people to reveal their status is an overreach.
"How far are we willing to let this go and violation of what we as human beings have as rights?" she asked. "Because right now it's a human being's right to choose not to be vaccinated."
Some businesses like the Museum of Durham History haven't changed their policy.
"We're revaluating as time goes on," said Patrick Mucklow.
If you lose your vaccine card, you can always go to your vaccine provider and request another copy.
The State Department of Health and Human Services says your vaccine information is also available on the state's vaccine portal.
