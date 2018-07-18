Surveillance photos released of man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for the person who shot a bank teller during a robbery in Durham Wednesday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are searching for the person who shot a bank teller during a robbery in Durham Wednesday afternoon.


It happened at the SunTrust Bank off Highway 55 and Highway 54 around 2:45 p.m.

Durham police released surveillance photos from the robbery.


Officials said an employee was shot in the arm and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for the person responsible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberyDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
NC State Fairgrounds hosts largest kid's consignment sale in the nation
Raleigh personal growth platform helps women reach life goals
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Show More
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
More News