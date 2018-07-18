Surveillance photos released of man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham

Robbery at @SunTrust bank in #Durham. Bank teller shot in arm. Victim is expected to survive. No one in custody. @DurhamPoliceNC on scene. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/j7SPTIgqXw — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) July 18, 2018

Hunt is on right for man who robbed this @CityofDurhamNC bank. @DurhamPoliceNC tells us teller was shot in the arm #abc11 pic.twitter.com/G4EATIZ4zL — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) July 18, 2018

Police are searching for the person who shot a bank teller during a robbery in Durham Wednesday afternoon.It happened at the SunTrust Bank off Highway 55 and Highway 54 around 2:45 p.m.Durham police released surveillance photos from the robbery.Officials said an employee was shot in the arm and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.Police are looking for the person responsible.