Surveillance video captures moments before deadly shooting outside Durham mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police haven't release much information about a shooting that left one man dead on Alston Avenue overnight but surveillance video from a nearby convenience store shows what led up to it.The shooting happened outside the R&M Mini Mart on Sunday around 10 p.m. EMS took the man to the hospital but he was later pronounced dead.The owner of the R&M Mini Mart had surveillance video that shows a grey car pull up to the store. In the video, a man walks out of the store with a case of beer, at which point a person in a black hoodie forces their way into the car, trying to rob the driver.In the video, the man walking out of the store drops the beer and runs over to help the driver, fighting the person in the black hoodie. The person in the black hoodie points a gun, and the other man falls. A bystander runs inside to get help.Albert Rodriguez said he was a friend of the victim, who has not been identified at this time."I feel so bad because he was a really, really good man. Never had a problem with this man right here," Rodriguez said.Durham police were still investigating a gray sedan at the scene at R&M Mini-Mart at 1912 S. Alston Ave., which was still roped off Monday morning.Rodriguez said his friend had family members in Mexico."I hope God forgives him," Rodriguez said. "He got family in his country, in Mexico, and now his family is gonna be so sad. So I hope this guy thinks twice."Police say it's unclear whether the victim and the shooter knew each other. There are no suspects.