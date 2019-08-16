Missing woman with dementia found alive in drainage ditch in Orange County two days after wandering away from home

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 75-year-old Orange County woman with dementia who went missing Wednesday has been found alive.

Orange County officials said Maryanne Rosenman was found in a drainage ditch in a heavily wooded area near her home.

She wandered away from her home on Stoneridge Drive in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, August 14. Crews searched around-the-clock and finally located her Friday morning.

Search crews said they will hold a press conference at 12:30 Friday to update the case.

More than 30 agencies have provided people and assets to help in the search.

"We've had many residents volunteer to help and we've had donations of food, water, and even cheesecake. Although we cannot utilize untrained searchers yet for the reasons Kirby highlighted, as the search expands into more open areas that may become a necessity."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chapel hillorange countysilver alertmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fatal crash blocks traffic on I-40 in Johnston County
22-year-old man killed in shooting near Durham shopping center
Expect baby copperhead snakes to emerge soon in NC
Mom stole kids' identities and opened credit cards, deputies say
You may see people dressed in military-looking gear in Raleigh
Cheap airfare 'deals' costing some travelers hundreds
12-year-old crashed car into man and dog killing both, police say
Show More
Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris headed to Durham
Man bit Raleigh officer during fight, police say
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
Vice chancellor at NC State to resign amid series of disparaging tweets
Adopt a pet for free Saturday at Wake County Animal Shelter
More TOP STORIES News