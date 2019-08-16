Missing woman with dementia found alive in drainage ditch in Orange County two days after wandering away from home

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 75-year-old Orange County woman with dementia who went missing Wednesday has been found alive.
Orange County officials said Maryanne Rosenman was found in a drainage ditch in a heavily wooded area near her home.
She wandered away from her home on Stoneridge Drive in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, August 14. Crews searched around-the-clock and finally located her Friday morning.
Search crews said they will hold a press conference at 12:30 Friday to update the case.
More than 30 agencies have provided people and assets to help in the search.
"We've had many residents volunteer to help and we've had donations of food, water, and even cheesecake. Although we cannot utilize untrained searchers yet for the reasons Kirby highlighted, as the search expands into more open areas that may become a necessity."
