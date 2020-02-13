Suspect accused of punching 2 people at Morrisville Target on Market Center Dr

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville Police Department officers are seeking a suspect accused of punching two people at a Target on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the report of an assault at a Target at 3001 Market Center Drive at 8 p.m. on Saturday. On arrival, officers spoke with two people who said they were victims of an assault at the retail store.

Officials said a man wearing a black hood sweatshirt with a red circle on the back walked up and punched one victim near the entrance of the store. He then walked to the parking lot and punched another victim. Neither victim was seriously injured during the assault.

Morrisville Police Department is offering a reward for anyone who is able to provide information on the assaults. Police can be contacted at (919) 463-1652.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvilleassaulttarget
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about early voting in NC
Local business owners challenge others to help end 'lunch shaming'
Durham police investigating after 2 men shot
$193M sports complex proposal would revitalize Cary mall
Lee Co. high school student found with gun, knife at school
Activists who oppose RDU fence pitch recreational complex
Exclusive: DHA chief blames McDougald issues on years of 'underfunding'
Show More
Downtown Raleigh florist prepares for Valentine's Day rush
Deputy injured in Durham car chase
Health care professionals work to dispel 'coronavirus confusion'
Knightdale teen comes to the rescue of girl during W. Va ski trip
Judge overturns Silent Sam deal between UNC, Confederate group
More TOP STORIES News