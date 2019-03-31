Crime & Safety

Suspect arrested in University of South Carolina student's death

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Police in South Carolina say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a college student.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at a news conference that 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland was detained early Saturday after a traffic stop. He says police found what appeared to be blood in his car.

Holbrook says Rowland will be charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Josephson was last seen about 2 a.m. Friday, getting into a car outside a bar in the city of Columbia's 5 Points area.

Holbrook says hunters found Josephson's body late Friday afternoon on a dirt road in Clarendon County, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Columbia.
