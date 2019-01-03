Suspect charged in murder of Fayetteville man missing nearly a year

Fayetteville Police have charged a suspect with the murder of a man who was reported missing March 5, 2018.Charles Anthony Fuentes, 31, was last seen during the early morning hours of March 3, 2018, leaving Izzy's Sports Bar at 150 Andrews Road. On Thursday, FPD announced that 23-year-old Ryan D. Chavis had been charged in connection with Fuentes' death.Chavis, of the 6800 block of Tallpine Drive, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree murder for his involvement in the missing persons case of Fuentes.Chavis was already in custody as he was previously charged with accessory after the fact to commit first-degree murder in the Fuentes case. That charge has been dismissed. Chavis remains at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.Fuentes' body has not been found.If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective D. Johnson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 224-3257, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.