Slain suspect from Raleigh officer-involved shooting identified; injured officer released from hospital

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police department has identified the man from Wednesday night's officer-involved shooting on New Bern Ave.

David Tylek Atkinson jumped over the counter at a BP gas station around 7:18 p.m. and took money from the store clerk while stealing tobacco products, according to police.

Security footage appears to show Atkinson pointing a gun at the store employee in an armed robbery. Atkinson left the gas station with the cash and merchandise in a plastic bag. He ran away, heading for nearby Clarendon Oaks Apartments. Police arrived at the apartment complex as witnesses described to them where Atkinson ran. Shots were exchanged, as both the officer and Atkinson were hit.



Atkinson was taken into custody before being taken to the hospital. The stolen cash, tobacco and handgun used in the robbery were found on the ground next to him.



Hours after the shooting, Raleigh police released two 911 calls and radio traffic surrounding the incident.

In the call, an officer can be heard yelling, "Shots fired, Raleigh. Shots fired. Shots fired!"

Atkinson, 24, died from his injuries at WakeMed hospital. Police say officers involved were wearing body cameras. The City plans to file a petition to release this video in accordance with State law.

The officer involved was treated at WakeMed and released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the actions of the involved officers, which will be presented to the District Attorney for review when it is complete.
