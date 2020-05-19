New York man accused of 2017 Fayetteville murder arrested in Raleigh

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted for a 2017 murder and attempted murder has been arrested, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Jonathan Dawson, 32, was arrested in Raleigh and charged with the 2017 murder of Jaquan McBryde and the attempted murder of another man.

On Sept. 25, 2017, Fayetteville police officers responded to a report of gunshots on Knotty Elm Loop near Bending Birch Lane in the LaFayette Park subdivision. On the scene, officers found McBryde dead and another man who had been injured and went to the hospital in critical condition.

A few days later, 18-year-old Cartier Simpson turned himself in to Cumberland County investigators. He was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

In 2018, officers identified Dawson as another suspect in the case and obtained a warrant for his arrest at his New York home. At the time, Fayetteville detectives urged Dawson's family and friends to encourage him to turn himself in and said he was known to frequent the Hoke County area.

On Friday, Dawson was arrested and. charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy.

He is in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond and will be transferred to Cumberland County.
