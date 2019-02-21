Raleigh man accused of child abuse, murder initially said 22-month-old choked on waffle, warrant says

EMBED </>More Videos

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man charged with killing his girlfriend's 22-month-old son initially said the child choked on a waffle, according to a new warrant.

Michael Buchanan, 23, could spend the rest of his life in jail. He is being held without bond.

It happened on Feb. 14 at a North Raleigh townhouse complex, where neighbors have set up a memorial on the front steps.

According to court documents, the back of the 22-month-old's skull was fractured, causing a brain bleed. The child's mother identified him as Torrance Adams.

Adams was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the warrants, investigators are interested in information on Buchanan's cellphone. They believe that information on the cellphone will help uncover more details about what happened.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuseinfant deathschild killedRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nike, social media react to Zion Williamson injury
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
Mark Harris says he was unaware of Dowless' plans for ballots
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Flu responsible for 68 NC deaths so far this season
Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Show More
Shoe blowout injures Zion Williamson; UNC blows out Duke 88-72
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
More News