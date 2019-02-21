RALEIGH (WTVD) --A Raleigh man charged with killing his girlfriend's 22-month-old son initially said the child choked on a waffle, according to a new warrant.
Michael Buchanan, 23, could spend the rest of his life in jail. He is being held without bond.
Michael Buchanan, 23, could spend the rest of his life in jail. He is being held without bond.
It happened on Feb. 14 at a North Raleigh townhouse complex, where neighbors have set up a memorial on the front steps.
According to court documents, the back of the 22-month-old's skull was fractured, causing a brain bleed. The child's mother identified him as Torrance Adams.
Adams was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to the warrants, investigators are interested in information on Buchanan's cellphone. They believe that information on the cellphone will help uncover more details about what happened.
