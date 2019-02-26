Suspect in custody after backing vehicle into deputy, leading to manhunt in Raleigh park

A person is now in custody after leading police on a search throughout a Raleigh park.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man who backed into a deputy during a traffic stop and then fled the scene is in custody after a brief manhunt in Umstead Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to Eric Curry with the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:30 p.m., a deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop on Ebenezer Church Road when the suspect backed into the deputy, knocking him to the ground and then fleeing at the scene, Curry explained.

At that time, the deputy fired one shot toward the suspect's vehicle as it sped off.

Chopper 11 HD was over the scene as a large police presence could be seen searching for the suspect, who crashed his car in the woods near Graylin Road outside Umstead Park.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief manhunt.

There were no major injuries, but the deputy is being checked out as a precaution.

The suspect vehicle is being towed out of a wooded area.
