STABBING

Suspect in custody after man fatally stabbed in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Man fatally stabbed in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Ivy Creek Blvd. late Friday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. when officers located a male victim in the 1900 of Ivy Creek Blvd.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A suspect is in custody and an investigation is still underway, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingman killeddurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
Woman defends herself, stabs Raleigh home intruder
Police investigate reported stabbing in Wake Forest
Man charged in stabbing that injured 3 in Raleigh
More stabbing
Top Stories
Chapel Hill removes monuments honoring Confederacy, black history
NC judge throws out voter ID, income tax amendments
'I could've been killed:' Brick thrown off overpass shatters woman's windshield
Teenage son charged with murder in death of Durham developer in 2018
CT man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
NCDOT believes beavers may be to blame for dip in Cary road
Wake County woman experiences act of kindness on worst day of her life
Environmental group trying to block completion of 540 loop in Wake County
Show More
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, in police custody
NC Book Festival and a kid's career fair, things to do this weekend
Raleigh man arrested after attacking woman with tree branch, police say
Criminal charges possible in 9th district flap; McCready says he'll run again
Nike and Duke reps meet to discuss Zion's shoe blowout
More News