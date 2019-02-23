Durham police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Ivy Creek Blvd. late Friday night.It happened just before 11 p.m. when officers located a male victim in the 1900 of Ivy Creek Blvd.The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.A suspect is in custody and an investigation is still underway, police said.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.