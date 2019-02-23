DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Ivy Creek Blvd. late Friday night.
It happened just before 11 p.m. when officers located a male victim in the 1900 of Ivy Creek Blvd.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
A suspect is in custody and an investigation is still underway, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.