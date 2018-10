Northampton, Halifax and Nash County deputies were all involved during a chase Sunday morning on I-95 - with speeds over 130 mph.At 7:45 a.m., Northhampton and Halifax County Sheriff's Offices were in pursuit of a car on I-95 that had entered Nash County.Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office deployed spike strips which flattened the suspects tires. However, the suspect continued several miles south on I-95.A NCSO member successfully initiated a PIT maneuver and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.The suspect was turned over to Northampton County and charges are pending with several agencies.