Suspect in custody following two-county high-speed chase that ended in crash, Nash County deputies say

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase out of Nash County ended in Kenly when a suspect vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer on Wednesday evening.Authorities told an ABC11 breaking news crew that a Nash County drug interdiction team was chasing a vehicle going in excess of 100 mph.The suspect crashed into a tractor-trailer along I-95 in front of the Red Roof Inn along the Johnston Parkway in Kenly.After crashing his vehicle, the suspect then ran from the scene to the nearby Red Roof Inn where he was later arrested by deputies, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public at this time. There is no word on the status of the tractor-trailer driver at this time.The crash closed roads just south of Exit 107(US-301/S Church Street) for about an hour.