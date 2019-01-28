Suspect in Durham extended-stay-hotel homicide turns himself in

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A suspect wanted in a deadly shooting at a motel on Thursday morning is in custody.
Frank Bernard Leathers Jr., 25, of Durham, was charged with murder. He turned himself in at the Durham County Jail on Monday afternoon, Durham Police said.
Leathers was also wanted for several other charges unrelated to the homicide, which happened at the HomeTowne Studios on N.C. Highway 55.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived they found 28-year-old Wallace Barry Hayes, who had been shot, inside a motel room.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Investigator Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
The video is from a previous update.
