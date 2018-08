A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Dunn man, Harnett County Sheriff's Office said.On Friday at 3:55 p.m. deputies found Rodney Wells, 47, outside 63 Jarvis Lane. He was apparently shot.Wells was deceased at the scene.A vehicle of interest was found Saturday morning and Deldrid Maurice Hines, 39, of Erwin, was taken into custody.