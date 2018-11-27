Police arrest suspect in armed robbery of Wake Forest Supercuts, Apex Great Clips

Dean Dacosta Pratt has been arrested.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
The man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Wake Forest Supercuts and Apex Great Clips has been arrested in Franklin County without incident, according to Wake County officials.

Wake Forest and Apex police will charge Dean Dacosta Pratt of Louisburg with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. when a man with a knife walked into the Supercuts in Wake Forest Crossing at 12520-501 Capital Blvd.

Dean Dacosta Pratt



According to a Facebook post by the Wake Forest Police Department, the suspect displayed a knife, demanded money and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Wake Forest Police Department



No one was hurt.

Police believe the suspect got away the vehicle shown below.

Police believe this car was driven by the armed robbery suspect.



"Many times now people are constantly looking on their smartphones not paying attention to what's happening around them," said Wake Forest spokesperson Bill Crabtree. "They can go a long ways toward protecting themselves and decrease their chances of becoming a victim just by paying attention to what's happening around them."

In a related matter, Apex Police also identified Pratt as the person responsible for committing an armed robbery the evening of Friday, Nov. 23, at the Apex Great Clips at 950 US Hwy 64. In that incident, the subject also displayed a knife and took cash from the clerk. No one was harmed during that incident.

