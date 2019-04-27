Texas burglary suspect leads police on high-speed chase after 'butt-dialing' 911

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect leads police on high-speed chase after butt-dialing 911

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two suspects are now in custody after police say one of the suspects accidentally called 911.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m., when Sugar Land police responded to an alarm call at Best Buy.

While in route, authorities say they received a call from an open line.

Dispatchers pinged the call, which was coming from one of the suspect's cell phone.

Police say the suspects then led them on a chase, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hours.

The suspects bailed out of the stolen truck on Los Angeles and the North Loop, but two of the three suspects were caught along the bayou.

Police say they found laptops and electronics inside the truck that had been stolen from the Best Buy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landpolice chasetheftbest buy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
Late Wake Forest High senior honored by soccer teammates
Brewgaloo: What you need to know
1 injured after plane crash in Harnett County
Women's Empowerment 2019 inspires many at PNC Arena
Mother dies after being hit by stray bullet in front of own children
NC State QB Ryan Finley drafted by Cincinnati Bengals
Show More
Brewgaloo to Dogwood Festival, things to do this weekend
77-year-old Raleigh man gives Parkinson's a one-two punch
Raleigh police makes arrest in May 2018 homicide
Date of late Wake Forest High student barred from attending school prom
Parents of Paige Merical hold flag-raising ceremony to honor life
More TOP STORIES News