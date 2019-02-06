Suspect wanted after car break-in, police chase in Wake County

Police are searching for the suspect responsible for leading officers on a multi-city chase.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Morrisville and Cary police officers are trying to locate a suspect accused of breaking into a car and then leading police on a chase in Wake County.

Officials said officers were investigating a car break-in when they found two suspects on the scene.

The suspects drove off and a brief car chase ensued. Police quickly caught one of the suspects, but the other got out of the getaway vehicle and ran off.



Officials have not released a description or any information about the wanted individual.

Authorities did not say where the break-in occurred; however, around 5:30 a.m., ABC11 crews caught up with police at Davis Drive near Hogans Valley Way where a car was being towed.

Officials did not say if the car was stolen or if it belonged to one of the suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.
