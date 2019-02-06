Suspect wanted after car break-in, police chase in Wake County

.@MorrisvilleNCPD: Officer investigating car break ins found 2 suspects who fled the scene...After a brief pursuit, they caught one of the suspects, while the other escaped on foot. Police are currently searching for the second suspect. More on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/LWcrQigJSj — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) February 6, 2019

Morrisville and Cary police officers are trying to locate a suspect accused of breaking into a car and then leading police on a chase in Wake County.Officials said officers were investigating a car break-in when they found two suspects on the scene.The suspects drove off and a brief car chase ensued. Police quickly caught one of the suspects, but the other got out of the getaway vehicle and ran off.Officials have not released a description or any information about the wanted individual.Authorities did not say where the break-in occurred; however, around 5:30 a.m., ABC11 crews caught up with police at Davis Drive near Hogans Valley Way where a car was being towed.Officials did not say if the car was stolen or if it belonged to one of the suspects.