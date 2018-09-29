Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Fayetteville driver with toddler in car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville Police have obtained arrest warrants on a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting Monday of a driver on Raeford Road.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Police have charged Lavaris Davarian Speight, 20, of the 2500 block of Brandon Circle in Wilson, with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping (2counts), shooting into an occupied vehicle (2 counts), and assault in the presence of a minor.
Speight is not in custody.
Police responded to a car crash in the 6300 block of Raeford Road on September 24 to find Justin Williams, 32, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
In the car with Williams was a 14-month-old child.
Police told ABC11 crews at the time that Williams was shot and managed to drive away before crashing.
Detectives are encouraging family and friends of Speight to have him to turn himself in to law enforcement.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.