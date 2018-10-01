Suspect wanted in Fayetteville driver shooting turns himself in

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville Police said Monday that a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting last week of a driver on Raeford Road is in custody.
Lavaris Davarian Speight, 20, of the 2500 block of Brandon Circle in Wilson, turned himself in Friday to the Wilson's County Magistrate's Office.
Speight is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping (2 counts), shooting into an occupied vehicle (2 counts), and assault in the presence of a minor.
Speight is being held at the Wilson County Jail awaiting transfer to the Cumberland County Detention Center.
The driver, 32-year-old Justin Williams, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
A 14-month-old child was in the car but was not hurt.