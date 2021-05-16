Fast-moving wildfire in Southern California explodes this weekend, forcing mandatory evacuations

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the Topanga Canyon area. Visit https://t.co/p46PbDhrCO for updates and information on the #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/ZJIMCxZMlC — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) May 16, 2021

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. -- Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect Sunday in Southern California as firefighters continue to battle a 750-acre brush fire near Pacific Palisades, about 20 miles west of Downtown Los Angeles.Authorities are also searching for a person suspected of setting the blaze.Crews responded to a remote area around 10 p.m. Friday as the fire grew to approximately 15 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The fight continued overnight, but by 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dealing with a significant flare-up that quickly got out of hand, creating a large plume of smoke visible across Los Angeles County.The blaze, dubbed the Palisades Fire, is 0% contained. Some rain was falling Sunday morning, which fire crews hoped would help in the fight.An official cause has not been determined, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was actively looking for an arson suspect.Around 7 p.m., mandatory evacuation orders were issued for about 500 homes, according the LAFD. That includes residents east of Topanga Canyon between the Community and View Ridge, and everyone north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge.An evacuation center for large animals was established at the nearby Pierce College. Small animals are being taken to an L.A. County animal shelter in Agoura Hills.Over 100 firefighters were responding with water-dropping helicopters to try to contain the flames as the steep terrain made it difficult to attack from the ground.David Ortiz with the LAFD said the fire is burning in an area that has had very little rain over the last 10 years, making for very dry vegetation to be burned. Firefighters are hoping weather conditions overnight and expected drizzle early Sunday will help their efforts against the flames.