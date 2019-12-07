Suspected explosive device found in furniture donated to Durham Habitat ReStore

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after police said a 'suspected explosive device' was found inside a piece of furniture donated to a Durham Habitat Restore on Saturday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., the store was immediately cleared out as Durham County Sheriff's Hazardous Disposal units responded to the 5500 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.
Officials said HDU is now examining the suspected explosive device to be rendered safe as soon as possible.
No one was injured during the incident.
