Suspected peeping Tom turns himself in after surveillance pictures from Raleigh home were posted to Facebook

The "very disturbing" crime happened in the Wood Spring neighborhood in North Raleigh on July 6.
Wake County Sheriff's Office said Andrew Robertson, 35, turned himself in Tuesday morning, as a result of the media exposure of the case.
Investigators said Robertson peered into a home while a mother and her daughter were inside. He had a pair of binoculars with him in the surveillance video.
"It's very odd behavior," Major Scott Ikerd said. "It's not something we usually see."
During a Tuesday press conference, Wake County Sheriff's Office said no other victims have come forward.
The investigation into Robertson is ongoing.